Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off
Indulge yourself with amazing specials at great restaurants
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is returning with amazing specials from some of the best restaurants in the metro area.
On Oct. 30, the annual week-long food event is launching with The Sampler brunch being held at Louisiana Daiquiri, located at 1881 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the kick-off event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sampler-tickets-441418965007
Organized by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to stimulating the economic impact of Black-owned businesses and raising awareness of those businesses.
“Supporting Black-owned restaurants plays a crucial role in achieving socio-economic upliftment, and the sustainable implementation of these benefits will strengthen the entire community and open opportunities for future generations,” Says a statement from the event’s website.
To learn more about the events during Shreveport-Bossier Restaurant Week, visit https://shreveportblackrestaurantweek.com/events/.
To see the specials being held across the city area, visit https://shreveportblackrestaurantweek.com/specials/
