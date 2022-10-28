Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is returning with amazing specials from some of the best restaurants in the metro area.

On Oct. 30, the annual week-long food event is launching with The Sampler brunch being held at Louisiana Daiquiri, located at 1881 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the kick-off event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sampler-tickets-441418965007

Organized by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to stimulating the economic impact of Black-owned businesses and raising awareness of those businesses.

“Supporting Black-owned restaurants plays a crucial role in achieving socio-economic upliftment, and the sustainable implementation of these benefits will strengthen the entire community and open opportunities for future generations,” Says a statement from the event’s website.

To learn more about the events during Shreveport-Bossier Restaurant Week, visit https://shreveportblackrestaurantweek.com/events/.

To see the specials being held across the city area, visit https://shreveportblackrestaurantweek.com/specials/

