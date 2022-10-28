Shreveport Aquarium’s hosts a swashbuckling Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Aquarium is hosting a fun pirate pancake breakfast for the whole family to enjoy.

On Oct. 29. the Shreveport Aquarium’s Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, pirate attire is encouraged

Attendees will enjoy:

A fun breakfast of pancakes with sprinkles, eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit, juice, and coffee.

Meet a pirate captain

Sing along with the crew

Learn a few tricks about becoming a junior pirate with pirate sword fighting lessons

Photo session

Games

pirate crafts

Free admission to the aquarium to experience Mutiny, a haunted pirate adventure.

and more!

Non-participating babies under 12 months are free.

To learn more about the event, visit the aquarium’s Facebook or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.shreveportaquarium.com/pirate-breakfast.

Members can email guestservices@shreveportaquarium.com for a $5 discount promo code.

Enter through the restaurant entrance on side of the building facing Bally’s Casino.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.