Shreveport Aquarium’s hosts a swashbuckling Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast

Fun pirate experience for the whole family
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Aquarium is hosting a fun pirate pancake breakfast for the whole family to enjoy.

On Oct. 29. the Shreveport Aquarium’s Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, pirate attire is encouraged

Attendees will enjoy:

  • A fun breakfast of pancakes with sprinkles, eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit, juice, and coffee.
  • Meet a pirate captain
  • Sing along with the crew
  • Learn a few tricks about becoming a junior pirate with pirate sword fighting lessons
  • Photo session
  • Games
  • pirate crafts
  • Free admission to the aquarium to experience Mutiny, a haunted pirate adventure.
  • and more!

Non-participating babies under 12 months are free.

To learn more about the event, visit the aquarium’s Facebook or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.shreveportaquarium.com/pirate-breakfast.

Members can email guestservices@shreveportaquarium.com for a $5 discount promo code.

Enter through the restaurant entrance on side of the building facing Bally’s Casino.

