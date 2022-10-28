Shreveport Aquarium’s hosts a swashbuckling Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast
Fun pirate experience for the whole family
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Aquarium is hosting a fun pirate pancake breakfast for the whole family to enjoy.
On Oct. 29. the Shreveport Aquarium’s Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, pirate attire is encouraged
Attendees will enjoy:
- A fun breakfast of pancakes with sprinkles, eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit, juice, and coffee.
- Meet a pirate captain
- Sing along with the crew
- Learn a few tricks about becoming a junior pirate with pirate sword fighting lessons
- Photo session
- Games
- pirate crafts
- Free admission to the aquarium to experience Mutiny, a haunted pirate adventure.
- and more!
Non-participating babies under 12 months are free.
To learn more about the event, visit the aquarium’s Facebook or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.shreveportaquarium.com/pirate-breakfast.
Members can email guestservices@shreveportaquarium.com for a $5 discount promo code.
Enter through the restaurant entrance on side of the building facing Bally’s Casino.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.