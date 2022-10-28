Ask the Doctor
Showers and storms to finish off the week

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! You’re going to need an extra cup of coffee this morning, we are tracking showers through the ArkLaTex for your Friday and the rain always makes me tired! Anyway, yes, rain. We are seeing showers moving through the region already this morning, these are lighter showers ahead of the heavier showers that will be moving in during the midday. Some thunderstorms may be baked in and the heavier showers could be a product of them. Temperatures will struggle, only seeing the highs reaching into the 60s. Lows tonight will be mild with the showers continuing into the overnight hours, another wave of heavy rain is expected after midnight.

Some heavier showers are expected early tomorrow morning with dwindling showers into midday, turning scattered throughout the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will again struggle, only getting into the 60s. Cloudy skies will dominate even when it wasn’t raining. Sunday, mostly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures but likely still not out of the 60s.

Sunny skies are expected to return Monday for Halloween with the 70s as well. Come trick-or-treat time, temperatures will be in the 60s. We are tracking possible showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, and again on Friday.

