OPERATION BLESSING: Bossier sheriff’s office launches annual Christmas food drive

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is about to kick off its annual Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive.

The drive will begin the first week of November, with donation collection barrels placed at schools throughout the parish. Barrels will also be placed at BPSO substations and the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

Every year, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office holds its Operation Blessing "Spirit of Christmas" Food Drive. (BPSO)

Each year, the sheriff’s office partners with Brookshire’s to help supply food to the elderly and families in need across the parish during the holiday season. The public is asked to participate by dropping off canned goods/non-perishable food items at one of the donation barrels. Donations should be dropped off during normal business hours.

“Your support mean families can enjoy a hearty meal this Christmas season,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release sent out Friday, Oct. 28.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.