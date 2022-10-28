Ask the Doctor
OPERATION BLESSING: Bossier sheriff’s office launches annual Christmas food drive

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is about to kick off its annual Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive.

The drive will begin the first week of November, with donation collection barrels placed at schools throughout the parish. Barrels will also be placed at BPSO substations and the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

Each year, the sheriff’s office partners with Brookshire’s to help supply food to the elderly and families in need across the parish during the holiday season. The public is asked to participate by dropping off canned goods/non-perishable food items at one of the donation barrels. Donations should be dropped off during normal business hours.

“Your support mean families can enjoy a hearty meal this Christmas season,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release sent out Friday, Oct. 28.

