LaDOTD receives bids for highway work in Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln parishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday that 11 projects throughout the state recently received bids totaling $91.4 million, of which nearly half is to be spent on three projects in northwest Louisiana.

“This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” LaDOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., said in a news release. “We have several major projects to replace bridges and rehabilitate existing pavement in different parts of the state. Projects such as these will result in easier commutes and improved safety for motorists going about their daily lives.”

Area projects and their apparent low bids include:

Claiborne Parish

Work: Replacement of bridges along Louisiana Highway 534 and Louisiana Highway 534-S between Louisiana Highway 2 and Haynesville

Bid: $18,221,992.40

DeSoto Parish

Work: Milling, patching, overlay and drainage on Louisiana Highway 3276 between Interstate 49 and U.S. Highway 171

Bid: $14,326,213.85

Lincoln and Union parishes

Work: Replacement of creek and relief bridges on Louisiana Highway 151

Bid: $10,944,469.50

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days.

Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. LaDOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and work force issues. After a review, LaDOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

