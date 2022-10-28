Ask the Doctor
Furry Friends Friday: Make way for the royals Lucy, Trooper

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux celebrates Annual Pet Royalty Day
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is celebrating its Annual Pet Royalty Day, and today the former duchess & duke will be in to meet KSLA.

Our guests today, Trooper and Lucy are pets of royalty, they were last years Duke and Duchess for the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux will be hosting its Pet Royalty Reveal. The event will be held at The Seventh Tap, 2640 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Your pet has a chance to hold the royal title of true animal royalty by starting your own Facebook fundraiser and setting Krewe of Barkus & Meoux as the recipient, or you can collect your donations in person and bring them in as cash to the event. For each $1 dollar, your animal gets one ticket.

The fundraisers close at 9 a.m. on the morning of the reveal.

The following positions are to be filled:

  • King and Queen 23
  • Duke and Duchess 23 (2 sets only)
  • Prince and Princess 23 (2 sets only)

A Halloween costume contest will also be held for the pets with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places.

There will also be door prizes throughout the event and a gift basket raffle, all proceeds will be going to the krewe.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page or http://barkusandmeoux.com/.

