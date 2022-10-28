Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening in Bossier City

New Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening Airline Drive, Bossier City
New Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening Airline Drive, Bossier City(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City is getting its own Freddy’s, a popular frozen custard and steakburger restaurant, on Airline Drive.

On Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., the ribbon cutting for the new Freddy’s will be held at the restaurant’s new location at 2578 Airline Drive, Bossier City.

Freddy’s is described as having freshly-churned frozen custard and cooked-to-order steakburgers.

The restaurant has a great menu selection for its frozen treats. There are specialty sundaes and concrete frozen custards with a huge selection of 25+ toppings you can on them!

Freddy’s menu also includes hot dogs, steakburgers of many types, chicken sandwiches, patty melts, cheese fries and chili cheese fries, onion rings, cheese curds, and fried pickles. You can wash it all down with Pepsi brand sodas.

Also, don’t forget to try their fry sauce, it is DEEEELICIOUS!

Learn more about Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at https://www.freddys.com/ or visit the Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
Jarred Johnson, DOB: 6/18/1981
Man accused of offering to pay someone to murder his estranged wife
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Latest News

Flip My Food Contest
Official Rules for 2014 Flip My Food Promotion
Bennie Thornell's HURRICANE SLAYING SALSA
Food in Five Fried Bananas