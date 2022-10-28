Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City is getting its own Freddy’s, a popular frozen custard and steakburger restaurant, on Airline Drive.

On Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., the ribbon cutting for the new Freddy’s will be held at the restaurant’s new location at 2578 Airline Drive, Bossier City.

Freddy’s is described as having freshly-churned frozen custard and cooked-to-order steakburgers.

The restaurant has a great menu selection for its frozen treats. There are specialty sundaes and concrete frozen custards with a huge selection of 25+ toppings you can on them!

Freddy’s menu also includes hot dogs, steakburgers of many types, chicken sandwiches, patty melts, cheese fries and chili cheese fries, onion rings, cheese curds, and fried pickles. You can wash it all down with Pepsi brand sodas.

Also, don’t forget to try their fry sauce, it is DEEEELICIOUS!

Learn more about Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at https://www.freddys.com/ or visit the Facebook page.

