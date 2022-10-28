Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90

FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl college football game Jan. 1, 1981, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gene Blythe, File)
By The Associated Press and PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90.

The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children. No cause of death was given.

Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19, but he pronounced himself fully recovered and ready to attend his regular book-signing session at the campus bookstore before an Oct. 15 game against Vanderbilt.

Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.

He is the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history, trailing only Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban.

After retiring from coaching, Dooley continued as the school’s athletic director, a job he held from 1979 until 2004. He built a program that achieved success over a wide range of both men’s and women’s sports.

The field at Sanford Stadium was dedicated in his honor during the 2019 football season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
Jarred Johnson, DOB: 6/18/1981
Man accused of offering to pay someone to murder his estranged wife
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Taylor Parker appears in court during the sentencing phase of her trial on Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up

Latest News

FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
The lawsuit names Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote, as well as the organization’s executive...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87