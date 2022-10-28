Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November.

On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand opening menu will feature six of the more than 200 rotating flavors. Weekly flavors are posted on the company’s social media accounts on Sundays at 7 p.m.

FAN FAVORITE FLAVORS

Milk Chocolate Chip 🍪

Cornbread 🌽

Cookies & Cream 🥛

S’mores 🍫

Key Lime Pie 🥧

Peppermint Bark 🍬

Caramel Popcorn 🍿

Buttermilk Pancake 🥞

Galaxy Brownie ☄️

For the first five days the new store is open, customers will only be able to order in-person, however, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will start Nov. 9.

Crumbl Cookies in Shreveport, La. is set to open Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Crumbl Cookies)

“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors! We have been a part of the Crumbl family since 2019 and can’t wait for you to join us,” said Dean and Sieck.

Another Crumbl Cookies location opened in Bossier City back in May.

