Bossier Chamber of Commerce celebrates 75th year

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce celebrated their 75th birthday!

People packed the gym at Bossier High School, dressed in 1940′s attire to commemorate the day

“The secret sauce is just taking care of your community and knowing that together, we’re all family. The importance is making sure that we have a quality place to live, work and play,” said Lisa Johnson, president and CEO of the chamber.

The chamber has been at work since 1947.

