Arkansas High hosts first Texarkana mayoral debate of 2022

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas High School was the first to host a Texarkana, Ark. mayoral debate for 2022.

On hand for Thursday, Oct. 28, was incumbent Mayor Allen Brown and challenger Tederal Jefferson. Brown is seeking a second term as the city leader, along with Jefferson running for the first time.

Candidates answered questions from high school students and student council, who sponsored the event.

Brown highlighted his record as mayor and progress he has made.

“I think the city is in a very favorable position to move forward and progress. That was one of the reasons I decided to run for a second term. To keep those things going and keep working on projects I’ve been working on with the current board, to make sure making Texarkana a better place to raise our family,” he said.

Mayor Allen Brown (KSLA)

Jefferson pushed the need for unity in the city.

“When we become unified, there is nothing we cannot do. There is nothing we cannot accomplish but it is going to take us, we the people of Texarkana, to become unified and educated on the processes in order to get the things out city needs or the funding our city needs. I want Texarkana to thrive,” he said.

Tederal Jefferson (KSLA)

Citizens got a firsthand look at how the candidates stand on various issues. School leaders say the experience was invaluable for students.

“Most have not seen a debate in person, so it was neat for them to see that experience,” said Jamie Harris, student council sponsor.

