Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Arkansas High hosts first Texarkana mayoral debate of 2022

Arkansas High School was the first to host a Texarkana, Ark. mayoral debate for 2022.
Arkansas High School was the first to host a Texarkana, Ark. mayoral debate for 2022.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas High School was the first to host a Texarkana, Ark. mayoral debate for 2022.

On hand for Thursday, Oct. 28, was incumbent Mayor Allen Brown and challenger Tederal Jefferson. Brown is seeking a second term as the city leader, along with Jefferson running for the first time.

Candidates answered questions from high school students and student council, who sponsored the event.

Brown highlighted his record as mayor and progress he has made.

“I think the city is in a very favorable position to move forward and progress. That was one of the reasons I decided to run for a second term. To keep those things going and keep working on projects I’ve been working on with the current board, to make sure making Texarkana a better place to raise our family,” he said.

Mayor Allen Brown
Mayor Allen Brown(KSLA)

Jefferson pushed the need for unity in the city.

“When we become unified, there is nothing we cannot do. There is nothing we cannot accomplish but it is going to take us, we the people of Texarkana, to become unified and educated on the processes in order to get the things out city needs or the funding our city needs. I want Texarkana to thrive,” he said.

Tederal Jefferson
Tederal Jefferson(KSLA)

Citizens got a firsthand look at how the candidates stand on various issues. School leaders say the experience was invaluable for students.

“Most have not seen a debate in person, so it was neat for them to see that experience,” said Jamie Harris, student council sponsor.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
Jarred Johnson, DOB: 6/18/1981
Man accused of offering to pay someone to murder his estranged wife
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Taylor Parker appears in court during the sentencing phase of her trial on Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up

Latest News

Why are health insurance premiums so expensive in La.?
Crumbl Cookies in Shreveport, La. is set to open Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport
Every year, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office holds its Operation Blessing "Spirit of...
OPERATION BLESSING: Bossier sheriff’s office launches annual Christmas food drive
INTERVIEW: Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week Returns for 2022
INTERVIEW: Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week returns