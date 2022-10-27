1 dead, 2 rescued from helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico south of Morgan City

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One person is dead and two are in critical condition following a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Morgan City.

The crash happened 46 miles south of Morgan City in the Gulf of Mexico on Wed., Oct. 26.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at 6:35 p.m. from Westwind Helicopter that a helicopter with three people aboard had crashed, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the helicopter was a Bell 407.

Coast Guard New Orleans sent out an urgent marine broadcast while also sending out crews to begin the search and rescue.

An oil rig crew boat, Captain Ron, arrived on scene and reported two crewmembers in a life raft.

A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted the two crewmembers, who were then transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans. Both are reported to be in critical condition, according to the Coast Guard.

The body of a deceased third crewmember was located in the submerged helicopter, Coast Guard officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

