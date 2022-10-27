Tracking weekend showers; cool and dry Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another lovely day in the weather is in store for the ArkLaTex today! Highs will reach the mid-70s for the most part once again today and a shift to the southeast with the wind will be noted through midday. Throughout the afternoon, you will notice some cloud cover developing, filtered sunshine will possibly be observed at some times. This is ahead of our next weather maker that I will discuss momentarily. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s, a bit warmer than passed nights.

Friday sees showers returning to the ArkLaTex as our next weather maker moves into the region. A low-pressure system will drive showers and storms through midday and afternoon. Some storms could be strong at times with some heavy rain and high wind, we are not expecting severe weather at this time. Continued showers into the evening and nighttime hours tomorrow. Highs will be cooler, the 60s are expected.

Halloween is looking dry with temperatures returning to the 70s. Halloween evening will see temperatures in the mid and upper-60s. Next week will largely be warmer than average with highs near that 80-degree mark.

