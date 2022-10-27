Service connects off-duty firefighters with odd jobs you have around the house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Now available in the ArkLaTex is a service that connects off-duty firefighters with odd jobs you may need done.

As seen on “Shark Tank,” Hidrent Customer App can be used to hire a professional or volunteer firefighter for your next home project.

With expertise and experience in a variety of disciplines, firefighters are looking for small projects to leverage their skillset and supplement their income during their time off.

If your project requires a trade professional, it may not be a good fit.

Firefighters hired through Hidrent can:

install light fixtures and ceiling fans

make small furniture moves within the same house or neighborhood

hang holiday lights and decorations

install smoke detectors or replace batteries

hang pictures, mirrors, curtains, artwork and more

haul off junk that’s just lying around

assemble tables, chairs, beds, desks, dressers and other furniture

install a wall mount and hang your flat-screen TV

clean gutters

wash decks

do general handyman work, meaning anything not regarded as plumbing, HVAC or complex electrical work.

Customers get an estimate for the work up front based on trends in their area. Once their job is accepted, a firefighter will quote them a fair price based on their specific project.

And if you don’t have a project but know someone who might, Hidrent gift cards now are available.

