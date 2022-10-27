Ask the Doctor
Service connects off-duty firefighters with odd jobs you have around the house

Work can include everything from assembling furniture to hanging holiday lights
Hidrent Customer App allows you to hire off-duty firefighters to do odd jobs you have around the house. Customers get an estimate for the work up front based on trends in their area. Once their job is accepted, a firefighter will quote them a fair price based on their specific project.(Source: Hidrent.com)
By Michael Barnes and Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Now available in the ArkLaTex is a service that connects off-duty firefighters with odd jobs you may need done.

As seen on “Shark Tank,” Hidrent Customer App can be used to hire a professional or volunteer firefighter for your next home project.

With expertise and experience in a variety of disciplines, firefighters are looking for small projects to leverage their skillset and supplement their income during their time off.

If your project requires a trade professional, it may not be a good fit.

Firefighters hired through Hidrent can:

  • install light fixtures and ceiling fans
  • make small furniture moves within the same house or neighborhood
  • hang holiday lights and decorations
  • install smoke detectors or replace batteries
  • hang pictures, mirrors, curtains, artwork and more
  • haul off junk that’s just lying around
  • assemble tables, chairs, beds, desks, dressers and other furniture
  • install a wall mount and hang your flat-screen TV
  • clean gutters
  • wash decks
  • do general handyman work, meaning anything not regarded as plumbing, HVAC or complex electrical work.

Customers get an estimate for the work up front based on trends in their area. Once their job is accepted, a firefighter will quote them a fair price based on their specific project.

And if you don’t have a project but know someone who might, Hidrent gift cards now are available.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to hear from Hidrent’s founder as well as the Marshall, Texas, and Shreveport fire chiefs.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

