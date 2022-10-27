Senior Day Expo celebrates 12th year at Louisiana State Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people attended the largest senior expo in the State of Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The 12th annual Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair was held in Shreveport at the Hirsch Coliseum.

Attendees experienced fun, entertainment, presentation, giveaways, door prizes, health screenings, vaccinations, and were provided information from more than 120 vendors.

