Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Senior Day Expo celebrates 12th year at Louisiana State Fair

Hundreds of people attended the largest senior expo in the State of Louisiana Thursday, Oct....
Hundreds of people attended the largest senior expo in the State of Louisiana Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people attended the largest senior expo in the State of Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Caption

The 12th annual Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair was held in Shreveport at the Hirsch Coliseum.

Attendees experienced fun, entertainment, presentation, giveaways, door prizes, health screenings, vaccinations, and were provided information from more than 120 vendors.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a closer look at what the expo had to offer.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on...
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff
Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver

Latest News

Biskie Duncan demonstrates the wear of a B-52 Flight Crew Parachute
KSLA Salutes: Importance of parachutes for B-52 flight crew
State Fair of Louisiana 2022 begins
State Fair of Louisiana begins 2022
INTERVIEW: Dr. Swamy talks about how to reduce risks for breast cancer
Interview: Breast radiologist Dr. Swamy talks about how to reduce risks of breast cancer
INTERVIEW: Aimee Mullins talks about her journey during her battle with breast cancer
Currently battling breast cancer, woman speaks about her journey