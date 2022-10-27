Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Resident speaks out about living conditions at Fox Trails Apartments

A resident claims management has given her the run-around for months about black mold in her apartment.
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trails Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months.

Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.

Resident claims management is giving her the run-around about black mold found in apartment.
Resident claims management is giving her the run-around about black mold found in apartment.(KSLA)

Metcalf says management took pictures of the area, and told her they’d have to order material. Since then, she claims management has given her the run-around for months.

“That mold, you should’ve been taken care of that, but I pay my rent. When I come home or when I come in and out that door, I don’t want to look and think and see, ‘What can I do ?’ This is still here and nothing was being done. I shouldn’t have to go through that. It is very frustrating and I hate it. I don’t want to cause no problems but what else do I do?” said Metcalf.

Resident claims management is giving her the run-around about black mold found in apartment.
Resident claims management is giving her the run-around about black mold found in apartment.(KSLA)

KSLA has reached out to management at Fox Trail Apartments and are waiting to hear back from them.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on...
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property

Latest News

Shop with a Cop 2022
20 members of Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club participate in Shop with a Cop
Shop with a Cop 2022
Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club/Shop with a Cop 2022
Resident speaks out about apartment concerns
Resident speaks out about apartment concerns
Ian Cassidy Highful (left) and Thomas Bradley “Brad” Porton
McCurtain authorities eye possibility that at least 2 child sex crimes cases could be connected