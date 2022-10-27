Resident speaks out about living conditions at Fox Trails Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trails Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months.

Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.

Resident claims management is giving her the run-around about black mold found in apartment. (KSLA)

Metcalf says management took pictures of the area, and told her they’d have to order material. Since then, she claims management has given her the run-around for months.

“That mold, you should’ve been taken care of that, but I pay my rent. When I come home or when I come in and out that door, I don’t want to look and think and see, ‘What can I do ?’ This is still here and nothing was being done. I shouldn’t have to go through that. It is very frustrating and I hate it. I don’t want to cause no problems but what else do I do?” said Metcalf.

KSLA has reached out to management at Fox Trail Apartments and are waiting to hear back from them.

