Rain returns as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker brings rain back on Friday with some wet weather lingering into the weekend. Warmer and drier conditions will be back again next week.

We’ll stay quiet and pleasant heading into the evening hours. Other than a few clouds, generally clear skies are expected. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s after sunset.

Overnight look for clouds increasing late. Temperatures will be cool falling back into the upper 40s to low 50s by morning.

Clouds will continue to increase and thicken through the morning hours on Friday as an upper level low pressure system swings in our direction. We’ll likely make it through most of the morning on a dry note, but expect to showers and a few storms overspread the area during the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s around midday. Once rain develops we’ll cool a little through the afternoon.

Friday night is looking wet with widespread rain and some embedded thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected but some heavy downpours are likely. Temperatures will hold in the 50s.

Steadier rain will pivot out of the ArkLaTex by Saturday morning, but more scattered showers are likely through early afternoon as the upper level low passes overhead. We’ll start to dry out a bit in most areas by mid to late afternoon. Total rain amounts are expected to range between 1 and 2 inches across most of the area. Temperatures Saturday will be held back by the clouds and showers only reaching the mid 60s for highs.

We’ll see dry weather for most of the area on Sunday, but don’t expect to see much sunshine. Cloudy skies will once again hold temperatures down in the mid to upper 60s.

The weather isn’t looking particularly spooky for Halloween. Slightly warmer weather is back on Monday with some sunshine breaking through the clouds. We’ll warm back into the low 70s after starting in the low 50s in morning.

Much of the rest of the week looks quiet and dry. Mornings will be cool in the 50s, but look for pleasantly warm afternoons in the 70s.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.