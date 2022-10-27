Man accused of offering to pay someone to murder his estranged wife

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after allegedly offering to pay someone money to kill his estranged wife.

The Shreveport Police Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 27 that Jarred Johnson, 41, is facing one count of solicitation of murder.

On Oct. 12, SPD says it was contacted by a person who claimed Johnson offered someone money to killing his estranged wife. Johnson was subsequently arrested Oct. 21 at his home in east Texas; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Johnson remains in the custody of the sheriff’s office and is awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.