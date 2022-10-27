Mammograms & Manicures being held at MLK Health Center & Pharmacy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The event, Mammograms & Manicures is being held to help women 40 years or older take charge of their health while pampering themselves.

On Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, the annual Mammograms & Manicures is going to be held at the MLK Health Center & Pharmacy, located at 865 Olive Street, Shreveport. The event offers women the chance to pamper themselves and take charge of their health at the same time with preventative breast cancer screenings.

Every woman who completes her annual mammogram will receive free pampering services, a $10 gift card, and more!

Mammograms may not be the most fun, but 3 - 5 minutes can save your life.

Eligibility Notes:

FREE Mammogram screening for uninsured women 40 and older

Breast screenings for women under 40 with breast issues-Insured women are invited to participate.

Wellness partners will file proper insurance paperwork.

The date of your last mammogram must be at least 365 days prior to October 27th to be eligible for mammogram screenings.

For more information about eligibility and to schedule your mammogram, call Brenda at 318-227-2912 ext. 7.

