Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Interview: Mammographer, radiologist Dr. Swamy talks about how to catch breast cancer early

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many factors can influence your risk for breast cancer, so today Dr. Nayanatara Swamy, mammographer and radiologist from Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, is here to speak on what you can do to reduce the risk.

One in every eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, breast cancer being the second most common cancer among women in the U.S.

Take precautions to protect yourself from the risks and to help catch breast cancer early with advice from Dr. Swamy from LSU Health Shreveport’s Feist Weiller Cancer Center.

Dr. Swamy explains that modifiable risk is a risk we can possibly change them.

Ways to reduce risk:

  • Reduce exposure to excessive estrogen.
  • Maintain a healthy diet and weight.
  • Reduce smoking and alcohol consumption

Non-modifiable risks are risks we cannot alter and we need to be aware of them, such as being a woman, our race and ethnicity, age, height, and family history. According to Dr. Swamy, 10-15% of breast cancer cases come from family history.

When should you start getting regular mammograms? Dr. Swamy suggests that if you are low risk, start getting your annual mammograms at age 40, if you are high risk, at 30.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on...
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff
Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Aimee Mullins talks about her journey during her battle with breast cancer
Currently battling breast cancer, woman speaks on her journey
INTERVIEW: Aimee Mullins talks about her journey during her battle with breast cancer
INTERVIEW: Aimee Mullins talks about her journey as she battles breast cancer
Breast Cancer Awareness Month with KSLA
6:30 Morning 10/27/2022 Breast Cancer Awareness
INTERVIEW: Dr. Swamy talks about how to reduce risks for breast cancer
INTERVIEW: Dr. Swamy talks to KSLA about how to reduce risks for breast cancer