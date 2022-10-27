Interview: Mammographer, radiologist Dr. Swamy talks about how to catch breast cancer early

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many factors can influence your risk for breast cancer, so today Dr. Nayanatara Swamy, mammographer and radiologist from Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, is here to speak on what you can do to reduce the risk.

One in every eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, breast cancer being the second most common cancer among women in the U.S.

Take precautions to protect yourself from the risks and to help catch breast cancer early with advice from Dr. Swamy from LSU Health Shreveport’s Feist Weiller Cancer Center.

Dr. Swamy explains that modifiable risk is a risk we can possibly change them.

Ways to reduce risk:

Reduce exposure to excessive estrogen.

Maintain a healthy diet and weight.

Reduce smoking and alcohol consumption

Non-modifiable risks are risks we cannot alter and we need to be aware of them, such as being a woman, our race and ethnicity, age, height, and family history. According to Dr. Swamy, 10-15% of breast cancer cases come from family history.

When should you start getting regular mammograms? Dr. Swamy suggests that if you are low risk, start getting your annual mammograms at age 40, if you are high risk, at 30.

