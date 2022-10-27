Currently battling breast cancer, woman speaks on her journey

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex woman, currently in treatment and halfway through immunotherapy, speaks to KSLA about her journey.

Aimee Mullins had recently lost 100 pounds and when checked herself she discovered a lump. She was only 34 and It was surprising because Mullins’ family has no history of breast cancer.

At first, Mullins didn’t believe it was breast cancer but when she had a mammogram and discovered the news every woman fears, she had three masses in her breast.

The encouragement she wants to give others battling breast cancer? Mullins says to rely on your support system and remember it’s not the end, it’s not a death sentence, it’s a journey to get through.

She reminds everyone it’s important to take the time out to take care of yourself and your health.

