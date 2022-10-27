Ask the Doctor
20 members of Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club participate in Shop with a Cop

By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twenty kids from the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Shreveport were in for a treat on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Ahead of First Responders Day, each child received a $100 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors store and the chance to Shop with a Cop.

”We’re super excited to bring our youth together and the first responders that keep us safe everyday in a positive environment,” said Vanessa Brown, area director for the club.

First responders from across Shreveport and Caddo Parish helped the kids shop.

“I firmly believe that an investment in our youth today is an investment in Shreveport’s future. This is where we have to start and move forward to ensure that Shreveport has a great and bright future for us all,” said SPD Chief Wayne Smith.

Many said it was great to see so many smiling faces.

“Our police officers are showing them what it means to be a community. So, this is a very exciting part of our program. Very exciting opportunity for kids to get to know our first responders as we continue to support them and try to raise our kids with great character,” said RJ Johnson, chief volunteer officer with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

Academy will also provide a $1,000 gift card to help purchase items for the annual Sheriff’s Safety Town Trunk or Treat. That event is set for this Friday, Oct. 28.

