Video of painted dress to match artwork by Ponchatoula artist goes viral
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Thanks to a viral video online, an artist in Ponchatoula is trying to meet the demand of requests coming in all over the world.

Mandy Mae Poche is headquartered at her studio, Mandy Mae Fine Art, located on West Pine Street in Downtown Ponchatoula. Her customers are based all over South Louisiana but now she’s shipping off artwork to places as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.

She says that her overseas audience found her through the power of social media when a video of her went viral earlier this month.

On Oct. 15, the Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Art & Wine Stroll”, a downtown event featuring artwork at locations all over the city. Poche posted a video the night before of her painting a dress to match the release of her portrait “Affirmations”. The video became a sensation overnight, and since its original posting, the video has collected over 7.2 million views.

Poche says that with newfound attention on her work, she’s had to meet with a shipping company to meet the demand.

“Most of my work is more of an impressionist abstract style, with some Impasto techniques,” Poche said. “My most popular subjects range from churches, Louisiana items, and all the way to more modern abstract pieces.”

Poche is a South Louisiana native originally from Luling and has called Ponchatoula home for the last several years.

