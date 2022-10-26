Taste beer, sample food, Revel in the Madness at the Brew: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel and Mudbugs Madness team up again to bring this year’s Brew to the Festival Plaza.

On Saturday, October 29, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. the lower pavilion of the Festival Plaza will be host to the Brew: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival.

For its 13th annual year, the event will feature samples of internationally acclaimed and domestically brewed ales, pilsners, stouts, and everything in between. If you want to enjoy an afternoon of beer, food, and music this event will be the place to be.

“Mudbug Madness is thrilled to renew our partnership with the Revel to bring BREW to the community once again this year. Festivals, events, and anytime people are gathering breathe life into downtown and that is what our organization is all about. BREW is an afternoon of beer tasting, food sampling, and bringing people together to enjoy life, music, and each other,” said Mary Helen Marrs, executive director of Downtown Shreveport Unlimited.

Alongside the more than 100 samples of beer available, several other activities will be available.

BREW also features:

Live music by the Cal Presley Band

College football games will be on big-screen TVs

Raffle drawings

Samples of signature dishes from local Shreveport restaurants and eateries.

Local restaurants and eateries that will be at the event include, Port City BBQ, Smallcakes Shreveport, Newk’s Eatery, We Olive and Wine Bar, M&K House Kitchen, Kajun Korner, and more.

“BREW is a staple event in our community and is organized by two major festivals held in downtown Shreveport. We are anticipating an excellent social event filled with unique and staple beer, a great live band, wonderful food samples, and a variety of college football games on TV. It’s not hard to have a great deal of anticipation for a fall beer festival,” added Logan Lewis, executive director of the Red River Revel.

Individual BREW tickets are $55 and a table of 10 (which includes early admission) is $750. Tickets can be purchased at https://shreveportbrew.com.

Proceeds from BREW support the Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.