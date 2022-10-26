Ask the Doctor
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase

Boy’s mother still on the run; there’s a warrant for her arrest on a charge of murder
Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a Southern Indiana field.
By KSLA Staff and Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KSLA/WAVE) — A Shreveport woman is under arrest in connection with the death of a child found in Indiana stuffed in a suitcase.

The young victim is identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta.

The boy’s mother still is on the run.

There is a warrant for her arrest on a charge of murder.

Her name is Dejaune Anderson.

Her alleged accomplice is 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, of Shreveport.

Coleman was arrested in California and charged with neglect of a dependent that resulted in death.

Police believe the two women together are responsible for Jordan’s death.

“No crime scene evidence technology was spared in this case, in this investigation by the Indiana State Police, including those only available through federal and outside agencies,” a police spokesman said. “There’s numerous technologies that are out there. Some of them are very advanced. DNA technology, those types of things. Facial recognition technologies were used at one point.”

Police still are looking for Anderson.

They say she has traveled throughout the country but last was seen in California.

As for Coleman, KSLA News 12 has learned that investigators looked at her Facebook account, where they say she made the comment “most of the children aren’t even really children.”

It goes on to say they’re “just in an avatar playing a character.”

Coleman’s Facebook page says she lives in New Orleans but was tracked at several locations in Shreveport and Bossier City in May and October of 2021.

KSLA News 12 checked court records, and Coleman had no criminal filings in Caddo and Bossier parishes.

Below is the affidavit for Coleman’s arrest:

