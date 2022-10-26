Ask the Doctor
Sen. Kennedy responds to questions about campaign appearances

Sen. Kennedy visits Stonewall, La.
Sen. Kennedy visits Stonewall, La.
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - Two Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate from Louisiana called out incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy and Democratic candidate Luke Mixon for not attending a forum in Baton Rouge on Monday, Oct. 24.

Senator Kennedy made a campaign stop in Stonewall on Tuesday, Oct. 25. KSLA’s Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron asked the senator about these concerns.

This was his response:

Kennedy campaigned in Bastrop Monday before stopping in Stonewall to campaign today. He also went south to DeRidder this evening and plans to continue to travel across the state.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

