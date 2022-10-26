Sen. Kennedy responds to questions about campaign appearances

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - Two Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate from Louisiana called out incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy and Democratic candidate Luke Mixon for not attending a forum in Baton Rouge on Monday, Oct. 24.

Senator Kennedy made a campaign stop in Stonewall on Tuesday, Oct. 25. KSLA’s Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron asked the senator about these concerns.

This was his response:

Kennedy campaigned in Bastrop Monday before stopping in Stonewall to campaign today. He also went south to DeRidder this evening and plans to continue to travel across the state.

