Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time

The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops.
By Alece Courville
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops.

Andy Brown, Commodity Coordinator with Farm Bureau, explains, “The advantage Louisiana farmers have against competitors is the Mississippi River.”

More than 60% of the nation’s soybeans and corn along with almost half of the other grains flow down the river.

“You’re lucky to get barges running upriver,” adds Brown.

Like any supply chain when you experience backlog, that means extra cost.

Brown continues, “Ultimately, the farmer is the price taker. They have to sell. They have a perishable good and they have to sell when the time is right.”

The Army Corps of Engineers has been dredging portions of the river to try and keep traffic flowing.

Brown says, “We’re excited to see the river being dredged another five feet to get to the 50-foot depth but that is when water is at a normal level.”

Brown says because of record low water levels, barges are running at limited capacity.

“Everything in the system is efficient. You want to have maximum load capacity on the ships, any reduction comes with a cost,” Brown explains.

That cost comes on top of alternatives to the river also seeing a backlog, like the trucking industry.

Brown adds, “It’s a perfect storm. We can’t blame everything on COVID anymore. It’s the effects of weather and market imports.”

