Rain returns by the end of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pleasant and dry weather continues through Thursday, but get ready to break out the rain gear again as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend.

We’ll see clear skies heading into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s this evening and eventually fall back into the low to mid 40s by morning.

Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine. We’ll pick up a few clouds by afternoon. Temperatures will warm up nicely again reaching the mid 70s by afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies are back by Friday morning as our next weather maker begins to shift our way. The day will begin dry, but scattered areas of rain and showers will develop through the afternoon and increase into the evening hours. Temperatures will be held back by the clouds and rain only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely Friday night. At this time severe weather is not expected but some heavier downpours are possible. We’ll wake up to areas of rain on Saturday. The wet weather will become more scattered in nature by afternoon as the more widespread rain shifts to our north and east by the end of the day. Temperatures will again be held back into the 60s.

Clouds will hang on into Sunday but outside of an early morning shower, most of us will dry out as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday will get back close to 70.

As we head into next week Halloween is looking mild and dry with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine and dry weather look to continue into the first few days of November with highs in the 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the 50s.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

