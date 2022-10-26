Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on southern dishes

Cypress by the Revenir
Cypress by the Revenir(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!

Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on southern food.

“Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.

Once opened, the eatery will serve an array of tapas.

“We’re doing mostly small plates utilizing southern ingredients and southern flavor. We’re doing spins on Nashville hot chicken, we’re doing chargrilled oysters. We’re doing out own unique take on crab cakes,” said Chef Brad Jones, chief of operations.

He said they were inspired to do something unique when planning the menu.

“We felt like nobody in town was doing modern takes on southern cuisine. We don’t have a ton of fried food like you would expect with southern cuisine. It’s all really fresh, as local as we can be.”

Future customers said they look forward to the day Cypress by the Revinir officially opens its doors on Nov. 3.

“That’s something I’m really excited about. Seeing a new business being developed on Line Avenue that offers something unique to our area is super exciting,” said Paul Savage Jr.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
Family loses everything in house fire after daughter killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Company washes windows on breast cancer survivor's house
Company washes windows on breast cancer survivor's house
Furever Friends: Agnes
Furever Friends: Agnes
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary