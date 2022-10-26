New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on southern dishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!

Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on southern food.

“Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.

Once opened, the eatery will serve an array of tapas.

“We’re doing mostly small plates utilizing southern ingredients and southern flavor. We’re doing spins on Nashville hot chicken, we’re doing chargrilled oysters. We’re doing out own unique take on crab cakes,” said Chef Brad Jones, chief of operations.

He said they were inspired to do something unique when planning the menu.

“We felt like nobody in town was doing modern takes on southern cuisine. We don’t have a ton of fried food like you would expect with southern cuisine. It’s all really fresh, as local as we can be.”

Future customers said they look forward to the day Cypress by the Revinir officially opens its doors on Nov. 3.

“That’s something I’m really excited about. Seeing a new business being developed on Line Avenue that offers something unique to our area is super exciting,” said Paul Savage Jr.

