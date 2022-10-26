Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Multiple agencies involved in standoff on Jewella Avenue

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on...
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of some sort of standoff in Shreveport.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on...
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.(KSLA)

It started not long before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and W College Street. A spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says a wanted person has barricaded themselves inside a home. Standoff negotiators are on scene, as well as officials from Bossier and the Shreveport Fire Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on...
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.(KSLA)
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on...
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.(KSLA)

It’s unclear at this time what the person is wanted for. The SPD spokesperson says there are no hostages involved.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
Family loses everything in house fire after daughter killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 5 others hurt
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Former head of Bossier police union pleads guilty to federal charges
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
Voters in Texarkana, Texas are being asked to approve a bond of nearly $200 million, which...
Nearly $200M bond proposal in Texarkana would greatly benefit TISD, superintendent says