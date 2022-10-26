Multiple agencies involved in standoff on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of some sort of standoff in Shreveport.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (KSLA)

It started not long before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and W College Street. A spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says a wanted person has barricaded themselves inside a home. Standoff negotiators are on scene, as well as officials from Bossier and the Shreveport Fire Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (KSLA)

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (KSLA)

It’s unclear at this time what the person is wanted for. The SPD spokesperson says there are no hostages involved.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.