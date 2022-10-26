Ask the Doctor
Man arrested after vehicle to vehicle shooting in Marshall

Handcuffs(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas.

On Oct. 25, at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting on the 1700 block of East End Blvd. North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.

The gunshot victim was able to drive himself to a local hospital, where he was interviewed by police.

The investigation led to the arrest of Demon Bray, 38, for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903- 935-4575 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

