FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front bedroom of a Smith County home this morning. Six people were hurt including a baby that had to be flown to a Louisiana hospital. The crash happened just after seven o’clock this morning in Flint on County Road 1215.

Crews finished cleaning up brick and siding around 3 p.m. Tuesday, and had the house boarded up around 5 p.m.

The posted speed limit on both Oak Trail and Walnut Hill drives is 30 MPH but as we’ve learned in talking with neighbors, they say many people fly down the streets and don’t make complete stops at the stop signs.

“I was like, man, that’s crazy. That’s crazy in a neighborhood. Why were you going that fast? If you were going that fast, there’s a lot of questions,” said Rickey Leach. He lives about four houses away from this morning’s crash sight and said he was taking his trash out this morning when he heard commotion.

“The ambulance and helicopter is what kind of got me to come down and see what really was going on,” he said.

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

According to DPS, a 7-month-old, who was in the house at the time of the crash, was airlifted to Louisiana for care. The mother and a ten-year old were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Hunter Rath, Lieutenant for Flint- Gresham Fire Department said three patients from the two cars involved were taken to a local hospital.

“When the vehicles went through the wall it got tangled up in some power lines, some electrical wires inside of the walls. So we cut the power just to make sure it doesn’t catch on fire later on,” Rath said.

As crews were putting the SUV on the tow truck, bricks could be seen falling from the house as a truck was being pulled from the bedroom of the house.

“Doesn’t matter how quick, how much of a hurry you’re in, it’s not worth a life and it came very, very close to taking a life today,” Rath said. “So just drive safe.”

As a resident who lives on the street, Leach said, “Slow down, know where you’re at. They are kids out here that play. I mean, look at the house behind me.”

DPS is still investigating the crash.

