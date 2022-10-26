How taxes can rise during retirement: How assets are taxed & how that can change (Part IV)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As talk surrounding inflation continues, many are also thinking about their retirement plans.

Colin Evans, financial adviser with Evans Financial Group in Shreveport, joined KSLA in the studio on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to discuss the way assets are taxed and how that can change.

Evans discussed the following topics:

What could changes look like if the government alters how retirement assets are taxed?

Will there be a higher cost-of-living adjustment next year?

Are these truly increases in benefits?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.