How taxes can rise during retirement: How assets are taxed & how that can change (Part IV)

By Kori Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As talk surrounding inflation continues, many are also thinking about their retirement plans.

Colin Evans, financial adviser with Evans Financial Group in Shreveport, joined KSLA in the studio on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to discuss the way assets are taxed and how that can change.

Evans discussed the following topics:

  • What could changes look like if the government alters how retirement assets are taxed?
  • Will there be a higher cost-of-living adjustment next year?
  • Are these truly increases in benefits?
PARTS I-III
► Life changes and their impact on your tax bracket (Part I)
► INTERVIEW: Financial advice from Evans Financial - Part II
► How taxes can rise during retirement (Part III): Deductions and how they are limited

