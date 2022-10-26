Ask the Doctor
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver

(KMOV)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020.

She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.

KSLA requested an interview with Bossier Schools regarding the bus driver shortage and this particular situation. The spokesperson says there were few details they could release, but that the bus and driver shortage were not the reasons the students were not being picked up.

The spokesperson says the situation is an “ongoing disagreement” between the family and the bus driver, which is being “looked into” by the transportation department. She could not comment as to whether the students were offered alternative transportation in the meantime. Huffstutler says the kids were allowed to get on another bus.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Huffstutler’s children said they were late to school because of the alternative transportation.

According to the spokesperson, the driver is still employed with the district, and it could take several days before they reach a resolution.

