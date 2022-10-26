Ask the Doctor
Former head of Bossier police union pleads guilty to federal charges

Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Appearing Wednesday, Oct. 26 in federal court, BJ Sanford pleaded guilty to two charges.

Those charges are obtaining prescription drugs by fraud and conspiracy to defraud the federal government by wire fraud. He now faces up to nine years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sanford was arrested back in late August following an FBI raid of his office at Bossier City Police Department headquarters.

And in September, a grand jury indicted Sanford, and co-defendant, Mitchell Morehead, with conspiracy to obtain prescription drugs by fraud and distribution of a controlled substance.

The week of Oct. 17, the government moved to add a fourth charge against Sanford: wire fraud.

With Sanford agreeing to plead guilty to that crime and one drug count, the US Attorney’s Office is dismissing the remaining charges.

Sanford will remain locked up pending his federal sentencing in February of 2023.

And in the meantime, the former police sergeant also faces unrelated state charges in Bossier Parish for malfeasance in office.

