Dry and mild with more rain this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A bit of a chilly start as we head into the mid-part of the work week but it is not all that bad. Plenty of sunshine is in our future today with highs in the low-70s, won’t see a cloud in the sky today. It won’t be as windy today, but the breeze that will be present will be out of the north and northeast. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-40s, a bit chilly.

Tomorrow is another sunny day for the most part but we will see increasing clouds ahead of the system that is on the way for Friday. Highs will reach the mid-70s, near average for this time of year. Clouds will continue to increase going into the evening hours tomorrow with lows tomorrow night dropping to the low-50s.

We are tracking more showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Not expecting severe storms but a couple of strong ones wouldn’t be surprising. Temperatures are to drop again going into next week. Halloween doesn’t look all that spooky with highs in the low-70s.

