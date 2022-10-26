Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left a Denham Springs woman dead on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to LSP, a trooper responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a report of a vehicle stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge. After arriving on the scene, the trooper learned a pickup truck had hit a pedestrian just east of the victim’s abandoned Kia, added LSP.

Officials identified the victim as Ryelee A. Georgeson, 20, of Denham Springs.

Investigators said a 2019 Ram driven by Ben Latiolais, 26, of Arnaudville, hit Georgeson and then came to a stop on the inside shoulder. Georgeson was found on the opposite side of the eastbound lanes near the fog line, investigators added.

According to state police, Georgeson was transported in critical condition to the hospital where she died from her injuries later in the day.

Latiolais, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash, state police added.

According to LSP, Latiolais’ breath sample indicated that he was intoxicated, and he was booked into St. Martin Parish Jail for DWI (first offense).

The results of a toxicology sample obtained from the victim are pending, officials added.

This crash remains under investigation.

