Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 6 others hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An adult was killed and at least six others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials.

The accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Wooddale Blvd., just after 6:30 a.m. Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal injuries.

#BREAKING: 1 person killed and more hurt following a crash involving a school bus. This is a look at the scene now.

Full story >> https://t.co/kiI2s3aBXk pic.twitter.com/2fSjGixChd — Cali Hubbard (@CaliHubbard) October 26, 2022

Those injured in the crash were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries remain unknown.

Florida Boulevard reopened just after 9 a.m., after the road was temporarily shut down due to the accident.

All lanes are open on US 190 West at US 61 (Airline Highway). Congestion has reached Monterrey Boulevard. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 26, 2022

BREAKING: Florida Boulevard WEST (headed TOWARD downtown) is temporarily closed due to a crash investigation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hDmrGCIfEk — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) October 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.