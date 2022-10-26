Ask the Doctor
CPSO swears in 17 new deputies(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator swore in 17 new deputies on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The ceremony was held in the CPSO Media Room in Government Plaza.

Those sworn in include:

  • Jasmine Anderson
  • Alexis Anthony
  • Kolin Baylor
  • Richie Bell
  • Ashley Clay
  • Emmitira Davis
  • Brandon Fountain
  • James Gelston
  • Andrew Hamil
  • William Henderson
  • Shonderricka Jackson
  • Tchkaila Johnson
  • Sheila Powell
  • Roderick Silas
  • Curmincia Stumon
  • Lauren Torres
  • Jalisa Young

The sheriff’s office says they’ve struggled to find new recruits just like other employers across the country.

“We have been proactive in our recruitment efforts and very happy to have this new group. However, we’re still 35 deputies short. I encourage anyone who has integrity and a heart of service to apply to what I believe to be the best law enforcement agency there is,” said Prator.

Applicants must be 18-years-old and up. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

