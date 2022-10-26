CPSO swears in 17 new deputies

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator swore in 17 new deputies on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The ceremony was held in the CPSO Media Room in Government Plaza.

Those sworn in include:

Jasmine Anderson

Alexis Anthony

Kolin Baylor

Richie Bell

Ashley Clay

Emmitira Davis

Brandon Fountain

James Gelston

Andrew Hamil

William Henderson

Shonderricka Jackson

Tchkaila Johnson

Sheila Powell

Roderick Silas

Curmincia Stumon

Lauren Torres

Jalisa Young

The sheriff’s office says they’ve struggled to find new recruits just like other employers across the country.

“We have been proactive in our recruitment efforts and very happy to have this new group. However, we’re still 35 deputies short. I encourage anyone who has integrity and a heart of service to apply to what I believe to be the best law enforcement agency there is,” said Prator.

Applicants must be 18-years-old and up. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

