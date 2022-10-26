Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Court date set for former Longview police officer accused of soliciting minor for sex

Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with soliciting a minor online for sex.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Longview police officer accused of soliciting minors for sex has appeared before a federal judge for the first time.

Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Barksdale on Monday in Jacksonville, FL. She appointed a federal defense lawyer to Vanover as it was determined he was unable to afford counsel. Judge Barksdale also set a preliminary hearing for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

Vanover was arrested earlier this month and charged with online solicitation of a minor. According to federal investigations, Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

Vanover has since been released on bond and placed into the custody of his wife on house arrest.

Previous reporting:

Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet

Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
Family loses everything in house fire after daughter killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 5 others hurt; police identify woman killed
CPSO swears in 17 new deputies
CPSO swears in 17 new deputies
Gena Smith
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted suspect on...
Multiple agencies involved in standoff on W College Street
Airman 1st Class Savannah Wilson, 608th Air Communications Squadron radio frequency technician...
BAFB airman killed in crash in east Texas