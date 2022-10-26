BPSO: Family looking for woman; welfare concern

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith.

Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area.

If you have seen or heard from Gena Smith, you are asked to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281, submit a tip through beauregardparishsheriff.org, or text info to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777 with any information you may have to help locate her as soon as possible.

