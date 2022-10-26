Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

BPSO: Family looking for woman; welfare concern

Gena Smith
Gena Smith(BPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith.

Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area.

If you have seen or heard from Gena Smith, you are asked to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281, submit a tip through beauregardparishsheriff.org, or text info to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777 with any information you may have to help locate her as soon as possible.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
Family loses everything in house fire after daughter killed in hit-and-run
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property

Latest News

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 6 others hurt
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Bike your way to the polls
Bike N Vote being held to inspire minorities to vote
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home