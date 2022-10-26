Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Bike N Vote being held to inspire minorities to vote

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Young People Vote invites the public to bike through downtown Shreveport to go vote when the early voting is open.

On Oct. 29, the nonpartisan state-based civic engagement and movement-building organization, Young People Vote is hosting Bike N Vote across the state of Louisiana with a focus on getting Black and brown people, especially gen Z, gen X, and millenials energies up for the upcoming election.

The organization will be providing free bikes to ride at The Office Hub, located at 331 Milan St. Ste. 200 Shreveport, and then ride to vote during early voting for local elections.

Assembly for the event is at 3:00 p.m. then the ride starts at 3:30 p.m.

The ride goes to the early voting location, Shreveport City Hall, located at 504 Travis Street, Shreveport.

“Voting is a part of our right as humans and our ancestors fought for years to uphold the integrity and equity of the vote. We must continue those efforts throughout the years,” said Morgan Walker, Young People Vote founder. “We understand that closing the race and age gap in participation won’t be easy but our work is dedicated to that mission through our grassroots tactics, social media creativity, and strategic partnerships, which allows people to have the power over politics, as it was designed to do.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
Family loses everything in house fire after daughter killed in hit-and-run
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property

Latest News

Revel in the Madness at Shreveport's BREW festival, Oct 29.
Taste beer, sample food, Revel in the Madness at the Brew: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival
Bike your way to the polls
INTERVIEW: Bike N Vote
INTERVIEW: Brew: Shreveport's Original Beer Festival
INTERVIEW: Brew : Shreveport's Original Beer Festival
Cypress by the Revenir
New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on Southern dishes