Bike N Vote being held to inspire minorities to vote

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Young People Vote invites the public to bike through downtown Shreveport to go vote when the early voting is open.

On Oct. 29, the nonpartisan state-based civic engagement and movement-building organization, Young People Vote is hosting Bike N Vote across the state of Louisiana with a focus on getting Black and brown people, especially gen Z, gen X, and millenials energies up for the upcoming election.

The organization will be providing free bikes to ride at The Office Hub, located at 331 Milan St. Ste. 200 Shreveport, and then ride to vote during early voting for local elections.

Assembly for the event is at 3:00 p.m. then the ride starts at 3:30 p.m.

The ride goes to the early voting location, Shreveport City Hall, located at 504 Travis Street, Shreveport.

“Voting is a part of our right as humans and our ancestors fought for years to uphold the integrity and equity of the vote. We must continue those efforts throughout the years,” said Morgan Walker, Young People Vote founder. “We understand that closing the race and age gap in participation won’t be easy but our work is dedicated to that mission through our grassroots tactics, social media creativity, and strategic partnerships, which allows people to have the power over politics, as it was designed to do.”

