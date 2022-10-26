Ask the Doctor
BAFB airman killed in crash in east Texas

Airman 1st Class Savannah Wilson, 608th Air Communications Squadron radio frequency technician...
Airman 1st Class Savannah Wilson, 608th Air Communications Squadron radio frequency technician (front), and Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo, 608th ACOMS radio frequency technician (back), perform a radio check and network test in the 8th Air Force attic. These tests ensure two-way communication is seamless in a time of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bria Hughes)(Staff Sgt. Bria Hughes | 8th Air Force Public Affairs)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KSLA) - An airman at Barksdale Air Force Base is dead after being involved in a wreck in east Texas.

The crash happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 2 p.m. As a result of the crash, Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo, who was assigned to BAFB, was killed. Another BAFB airman was significantly injured in the crash, base officials say.

“We are utterly devastated by the loss of one of our Airmen and by the news of our injured teammates,” said Col. Scott Weyermuller, 2d Bomb Wing commander. “We ask that the privacy of all involved and their families be honored in this time of tragedy.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

