BAFB airman killed in crash in east Texas

ATHENS, Texas (KSLA) - An airman at Barksdale Air Force Base is dead after being involved in a wreck in east Texas.

The crash happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 2 p.m. As a result of the crash, Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo, who was assigned to BAFB, was killed. Another BAFB airman was significantly injured in the crash, base officials say.

“We are utterly devastated by the loss of one of our Airmen and by the news of our injured teammates,” said Col. Scott Weyermuller, 2d Bomb Wing commander. “We ask that the privacy of all involved and their families be honored in this time of tragedy.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.