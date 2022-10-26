Accused Bogalusa burglar found naked on recliner, sheriff says

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Bogalusa man accused of breaking into a home was found inside naked and sitting on a recliner, said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal.

“Mr. Patterson was far too comfortable in another person’s residence,” said Seal. “I’m glad our officer was able to clothe him before transporting him to jail. After already making one unwise decision to force his way into a residence, Patterson made another unwise decision by refusing to exit the deputy’s vehicle and walk into the jail like a man. Our deputies persuaded him otherwise. Welcome to the Washington Parish Jail, Mr. Patterson.”

Jessie Patterson, 50, was found by deputies inside a residence sitting on a recliner naked and he told them that he was renting the residence. With the homeowner en route to the scene, deputies received word that the suspect’s claims were disputed. Residents in the area told authorities that the suspect had been roaming other yards in the area, deputies said.

On Monday (Oct. 24) night, the sheriff’s office received called about a suspicious person walking around with a large stick on and off several properties on Reid Pigott Road, which is what prompted deputies to check out the scene.

Patterson was booked for simple burglar, prohibited acts, and resisting an officer. His bond was set at $25,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.