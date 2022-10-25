Shreveport launches program to provide free Wi-Fi to residents through partnership with library

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of Shreveport will soon have the option of getting free internet service through a new program with the city and Shreve Memorial Library.

The program is called Universal Digital Access and provides free Wi-Fi in people’s homes through the libraries using a newly launched city cell network. This will allow people’s who don’t have internet to access the library’s Wi-Fi network from home.

“Having stable internet is something everyone wants, but not everyone can afford,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Partnering with the Shreve Memorial Library system to offer free wireless hot spots is a game-changer for those living around these libraries. They will now be able to access the internet from their homes allowing them to work or learn remotely.”

The mayor’s office says internet service is not always affordable for many residents who earn less than $35,000 per year, which is 42.8% of the city’s population.

“Providing access to information resources is the main purpose of public libraries,” said John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library executive director. “The economic and educational synergy created by these types of digital equity efforts boosts our communities’ abilities to grow and prosper. Universal Digital Access is a win-win for everyone.”

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS

Library patrons can check out a Universal Digital Access kit from select Shreve Memorial Library locations

Kits allow residents within the cell network coverage area to connect to the library’s Wi-Fi from home

Participants must have a library card to check out a kit

Kits will be checked out for six months at a time

Kits are available on a first come, first served basis

The program is currently in beta testing, the mayor’s office says. It’s expected to be available to the public starting Nov. 1. During the pilot phase, kits will be available for checkout at the follow library branches:

Hollywood/Union Avenue - 2105 Hollywood Ave.

Atkins - 3704 Greenwood Rd.

Cedar Grove-Line Avenue - 8303 Line Ave.

The mayor’s office says there are plans in place to expand the program to more library branches in the future.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.