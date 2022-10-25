Louisiana governor tours facilities under construction at LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured new facilities at LSU Health Shreveport.

He visited the school’s new Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats on Monday, Oct. 24.

Edwards supported funding for the center that’s now 65% complete.

“The state of Louisiana is absolutely committed to the medical school here in Shreveport, and

that’s going to continue going forward,” he said. “It’s going to get bigger. and it’s going to get better. It’s going to play a bigger role in the fabric of this community, in this region of our state for many years to come and in the economy of our state.”

The Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

As we’ve reported, LSU Health has played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school helped produce PCR tests and made them available throughout the Bayou State.

