Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Louisiana governor tours facilities under construction at LSU Health Shreveport

Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats is scheduled to open in summer 2023
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured new facilities at LSU Health Shreveport.

He visited the school’s new Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats on Monday, Oct. 24.

Edwards supported funding for the center that’s now 65% complete.

[TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR]

“The state of Louisiana is absolutely committed to the medical school here in Shreveport, and

that’s going to continue going forward,” he said. “It’s going to get bigger. and it’s going to get better. It’s going to play a bigger role in the fabric of this community, in this region of our state for many years to come and in the economy of our state.”

The Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

As we’ve reported, LSU Health has played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school helped produce PCR tests and made them available throughout the Bayou State.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
Severe storms possible tomorrow evening
Showers and storms tomorrow; severe storms possible
(KSLA file photo illustration)
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
Severe storms possible monday evening
Showers and storms to start the week; severe storms possible

Latest News

Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
Lauren Reinhold's 13-month-old son just got over RSV. She says he was misdiagnosed many times...
Mom recounts son’s bout with RSV
Lauren Reinhold discusses her son's bout with RSV
Lauren Reinhold discusses her son's bout with RSV
FILE - The Fifth Ward Elementary School and residential neighborhoods sit near the Denka...
EPA recommends closing elementary school in St. John due to toxic exposure