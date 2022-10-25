Ask the Doctor
Judge sets bond for suspect in shooting near Southern University

Jaicedric Williams, 22
Jaicedric Williams, 22
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) A judge set bond at $1.95 million for the man suspected in a shooting near Southern University.

The suspect, Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first court appearance on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Judge Brad Myers previously ordered on Monday, Oct. 24, that Williams be held without bond on charges of domestic abuse battery and attempted armed robbery from a previous arrest.

RELATED STORY: Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Williams, the suspected shooter in an incident just off the university’s campus that injured 11 people, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The shooting happened on Friday, Oct. 21, on Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

