Jail trustees testify about Taylor Parker’s behavior in jail as sentencing trial enters third week

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Monday, Oct. 24 began week three of the sentencing trial of convicted killer, Taylor Parker.

Most of the testimony Monday came from jail trustees who spent time in the Bi-State Justice Center with Parker. The trustees said while incarcerated, Parker offered them $5,000 to pass notes to her attorney, the newspaper, and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. They say Parker instructed them to make copies of the notes and destroy the originals.

The witnesses said at first, Parker said she was innocent of the crime of killing Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, but later in one of the notes wrote, “I lost and killed my sister of four years.”

In another note presented to the jury, Parker asked a jail trustee to find some witnesses from the Black community to lie and say she was at the casino in Idabel, Okla. when the crime took place. In the note, Parker outlined what the fake witnesses were to say, which prosecutors described as a script.

The jail trustees say they did not follow through with Parker’s request when they began to question the truthfulness of Parker’s comments.

