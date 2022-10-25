‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is asking the public for help in solving their loved one’s murder.

It’s become a waiting game.

“You see this on tv all the time, on the news. This person was shot and killed, you see the parents and the loved ones out, and I always had sympathy and my heart went out to those people. I became one of the women that I’ve always seen on tv,” said Frances Queen.

Queen and her family do not know who shot and killed her son, Jacoby Queen, back in February outside of Anacona’s Grocery Store on the 2700 block of North Street.

“I was devastated, that was the longest three to four miles of my life to get there, to the point of where he was. When I got there, he was right in front of the store, flat on his back and he was dead,” described Queen.

“It’s just that to be hunted down and murdered, and not have any answers as to why or who? That’s the part that we need closure on, we need closure,” Jacoby’s cousin, Chikita Queen-Wisham added.

Jacoby, 41, was a father of three, a hugger, and a family man. As his family waits for police to figure out who is responsible for his death, they are turning to the public for help.

“His 15-year-old daughter, she constantly asks me, ‘have anybody found out who did it?’ I told her, I just tell her, ‘they are working on it.’ You know and it hurts so bad,” explained Queen.

Queen’s family is not the only one waiting for a murder case to be solved.

According to unofficial numbers from Crime Stoppers, the city of Baton Rouge has 39 unsolved murders from this year alone.

“It takes the public’s assistance to be able to solve those unsolved homicides,” explained Executive Director of Capital Region Crime Stoppers Johnny Dunnam.

Crime Stoppers’ investigators are asking for any anonymous tips that could help investigators solve Queen’s case or any of the unsolved murders keeping their loved ones up at night.

“There is no need to give your name or information, so we don’t know. We never had anybody have to testify in court because we don’t know who they are,” added Dunnam.

That’s what the Queen family hopes for, one person to tell the truth.

“We won’t ever be able to replace him or you know have anybody step in to be him, but we just have to hold onto one another,” added Wisham.

If you know anything that can help police and detectives in their investigations about any crime, call Crime Stoppers at 344 STOP, or you can visit their website.

