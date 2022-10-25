Early voting in Ark. and Texas sees strong first-day turnout

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - “I’m extremely pleased with the early voting so far,” said Linda Crawford, Miller County election coordinator.

On Monday, Oct. 24, early voting began in Arkansas and Texas. There are a number of state and local offices up for grabs, including the governor’s in both states. Election officials from both states say the first day has seen a steady flow of voters. Arkansas election leaders say they could see a 51% turnout of voters, which would be a larger turnout than the primary.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. (KSLA)

“So we are hoping with all of the very, very important races on this ballot that people will really come out and vote and elect the candidates,” Crawford said.

Arkansas election officials are encouraging voters to get familiar with the issues on the ballot before heading to the polls.

Meanwhile, in Texas...

“We’ve had a heavy turnout this morning,” said Pat McCoy, Bowie County election administrator.

McCoy says it did not take long for a line of voters to develop in New Boston at the Bowie County Courthouse.

“We are ahead of the numbers we were expecting, but we are were prepared for a heavy turnout,” said McCoy.

When asked if the turnout will be representative of the whole state, McCoy replied, “I don’t know. I wouldn’t be surprised at all with that.”

